Yankee's Aaron Judge Hints At Which Team He Will Play For Next Season

While New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge lives in the spotlight, he doesn't exactly appear to love the attention. That's why it was so surprising when the all-powerful slugger made a not-so-subtle stance on where he wants to play next season, with all eyes on him.

The 30-year-old sported a sweatshirt with the text "New York or Nowhere" across his chest prior to the first game of his three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Judge appears to be an intelligent man, so there's almost no chance this was anything but a statement about his desire to remain with the Yankees... or New York Mets?

The 6-foot-7, 282-pound freak of nature has not been the most committal about staying in the Bronx, so this surprising and notable action should be a sigh of relief for the thousands of fans who wear No. 99 to Yankee stadium on a nightly basis.

Previously, he made an extremely discouraging comment about what Yankees fans have to look forward to next season while answering a somewhat uncalled-for question at the All-Star Game.

Just weeks ago he complimented the atmosphere and fans that come out to Fenway Park to the point that genuinely had some believing he would jump to the other side of the storied rivalry and fight Alex Verdugo for the No. 99 Boston Red Sox uniform.

Finally, Judge has decided to put his guard down and hint at his desires entering this offseason. He's got a few other items on the agenda first, including setting a new American League home run record, claiming an AL Triple Crown despite Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts' best efforts, and then competing for a World Series.

