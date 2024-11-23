Beloved Ex-Red Sox $21.7 Million Slugger Predicted To Sign With Nationals
There are plenty of former members of the Boston Red Sox available on the open market.
Things are finally starting to pick up across Major League Baseball this offseason and soon enough we are going to see even more moves happen. Big-market teams – like the Boston Red Sox – are targeting stars like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes in free agency but there are plenty of other players available that can have a big impact.
Former Red Sox slugger Justin Turner certainly is one. The two-time All-Star spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners throughout the 2024 campaign. He finished the season with 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .259/.354/.383 slash line in 139 games played.
He clearly can still help a team and won’t cost too much. He signed a two-year deal worth $21.7 million with Boston ahead of the 2023 season but opted out ahead of the 2024 campaign. He landed a $13 million deal with the Blue Jays before the 2024 season and likely will land something comparable or slightly less.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicted that he ultimately will end up signing with the up-and-coming Washington Nationals.
“The Nationals' rebuild took a step forward in 2024, even if their win-loss record didn't necessarily reflect it,” Reuter said. “Middle infielders CJ Abrams and Luis García Jr. both had breakout seasons, while young outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews showed flashes in their first MLB action.
“A veteran run producer like Justin Turner could help bolster the lineup and provide a needed voice in the clubhouse, while a low-cost pickup like Gio Urshela would shore up their base and give the team a potential trade chip who could outperform his contract.”
This isn’t a report and is just a hypothetical but it could make sense for Washington to pair a respected veteran of Turner’s caliber with its young roster. Turner clearly can still play and also would be a good mentor for the clubhouse.
More MLB: Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Spark Plug Predicted To Sign With Marlins