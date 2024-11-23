Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Spark Plug Predicted To Sign With Marlins
One former member of the Boston Red Sox will be an intriguing free agent to watch this winter.
Boston dealt outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season and now he is hitting free agency. He didn't have the season he hoped to have in 2024 with New York and finished the season with 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .233/.291/.356 slash line in 149 games played.
Verdugo did play great defense, but the offensive numbers weren't where he likely expected them to be. Now, he is out there in free agency and will be looking for a new home. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together predicted Opening Day lineups for each Major League Baseball club and predicted that Verdugo will end up signing with the Miami Marlins.
"Similar to the White Sox, the Marlins will be a landing spot for a handful of veterans who prioritize playing time over a potentially smaller deal, with an eye on getting traded to a contending team at midseason," Reuter said. "Alex Verdugo and Gary Sánchez are both capable of outperforming their 2024 numbers offensively, while Carson Kelly can be a productive platoon partner for Nick Fortes behind the plate. Despite whiffing on the Tim Anderson signing a year ago, the buy-low strategy still makes sense for Miami."
Verdugo didn't have the season he hoped, but he is just 28 years old so there's reason to believe he could bounce back. He was a polarizing figure in Boston and now will find a new home in free agency.
