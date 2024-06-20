Blue Jays All-Star Surprising Could Be Available; Red Sox Should Get Involved
The Boston Red Sox have looked great lately and look like a team that deserves investment.
Boston has won three straight series against the American League-leading New York Yankees, National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies, and the rival Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox are five games above .500 at 40-35 and are just one game out of an American League Wild Card spot.
The Red Sox should get even better soon with Wilyer Abreu and Triston Casas both not too far away from making their return to the lineup.
Things seem to be looking up for Boston and its fans should be excited right now. If the club can keep up this level of play, Boston should look to add help to the starting rotation this summer rather than selling.
Boston lost Garrett Whitlock and is thin in the starting rotation right now. One player who could make some sense is Blue Jays hurler Yusei Kikuchi.
The one-time All-Star has been solid so far this season and was listed as the fifth-best pitcher who could be traded by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"It's been a mixed bag for Yusei Kikuchi over the course of his three-year, $36 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays," Reuter said. "After pitching to an ugly 5.19 ERA in 100.2 innings while getting relegated to the bullpen during his first season with the team, he rebounded last year with a 3.86 ERA and a career-high 181 strikeouts in 167.2 innings.
"The 33-year-old southpaw has been even better this year, posting a career-best 95.6 mph fastball velocity and generating a whiff rate of at least 25 percent with his entire four-pitch repertoire. The 3.57 FIP backing his 3.65 ERA provides plenty of reason for optimism going forward."
It may be tough to get a deal done with the division rival, but Boston has the prospect capital needed to get something done. Landing someone like Kikuchi could help shore up the rotation while Boston attempts to get back to the playoffs.
More MLB: Red Sox Reunion With Flamethrowing Former Top Prospect Could Make Sense