Red Sox Reunion With Flamethrowing Former Top Prospect Could Make Sense
The Boston Red Sox are looking like a team that could end up buying this summer rather than having a firesale.
Boston has looked great lately and the front office should be considering ways to add to the club right now. The Red Sox have turned things around and aren't even fully healthy, yet. Boston should get some serious help for the lineup soon with first baseman Triston Casas expected back in the next few weeks.
The Red Sox have many reasons for hope right now. The trade deadline is roughly six weeks away and Boston should be looking to add.
If that ends up being the case, one player who could make some sense at the right price is fireballer Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox.
He has been mentioned in trade rumors all season to this point and it would be surprising if he didn't end up getting moved. He is an old friend of the Red Sox organization and was one of the club's top prospects before being traded to Chicago in the deal centered around Chris Sale.
Kopech has had an up-and-down big league career so far but he does boast one of the best fastballs in baseball. He has spent the 2024 campaign as a reliever but also has been a starter at different points.
Boston clearly has shown it can improve its pitching thanks to the addition of pitching coach Andrew Bailey. Kopech has so much raw talent. If the Red Sox could get a hold of him again, maybe Bailey could help get him to another level.
The Red Sox could use Kopech as a starter or a reliever and his price tag likely isn't extremely high because of his 4.91 ERA this season. Why not take a chance on him?
