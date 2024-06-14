Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Linked To Top Starting Pitcher On Trade Block To Bolster Rotation

Boston has a chance to add this summer and could use another top starter

Jun 11, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
What will the Boston Red Sox do this summer?

The trade deadline will be here soon and the Red Sox are one of the most intriguing teams to take a look at. Boston currently is in third place in the American League East with a 35-34 record. The Red Sox have the talent to compete for a playoff spot this season but injuries have decimated the club.

Boston has one of the best starting rotations in baseball but the offense has been bitten by the injury bug. The Red Sox could compete for a postseason spot, but if they continue to float around .500 this summer they could end up selling.

Hopefully, that doesn't end up being the case and the Red Sox look to add. Boston's rotation has been great this season but with Garrett Whitlock out, it could make sense to add another hurler and one player who has been linked to the club is Miami Marlins hurlerJesús Luzardo by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

"Position targets: starting pitcher (and) shortstop," Bowden said. "SP: Garrett Crochet, JP Sears, Tyler Anderson, (and), Jesús Luzardo...The Red Sox are looking to acquire more starting pitching and would love to add a left-handed to their mix. They're also looking for a short-term shortstop to play the position until Trevor Story returns next year after recovering from shoulder surgery."

This isn't the first time Luzardo has been linked to the Red Sox and he could be the perfect addition. He has shown flashes and could be a club's No. 1 starter and is under team control until 2027. Boston could use another hurler and he could help the club not just in 2024, but for the foreseeable future.

