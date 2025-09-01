Details Revealed: Red Sox's $13.3M Vesting Option Is Good News For Aroldis Chapman
Signing a closer is never risk-free, especially at age 37, but the Boston Red Sox had to be thrilled about the deal they were able to strike with Aroldis Chapman.
Chapman, who nailed down another save and extended his hitless streak to 44 batters on Sunday, agreed to a one-year, $13.3 million extension with a $13.3 million 2027 vesting option with the Red Sox that was originally reported on Saturday night.
The vesting option was a key missing ingredient in the initial news dump. After the Red Sox announced the extension officially on Sunday, though, we see the full picture.
Aroldis Chapman's vesting option for 2027 should be achievable
According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Chapman will make $12 million base salary plus a $1 million signing bonus next season. But he triggers the $13 million vesting option for 2027 if he throws 40 innings next year and finishes the year healthy.
If that somehow doesn't happen, Chapman and the Red Sox will hold a 2027 mutual option with a $300,000 buyout.
"The 2027 option salary can escalate up to $1M for a top-10 finish in 2026 Reliever of the Year voting -- so we have the first impact of the new BBWAA Reliever of the Year award. If he finishes first, it goes up $1M. There are other tiered escalators down to $100K for a 6th through 10th finish," reported Speier.
Chapman, who will be 38 next season, has thrown at least 50 innings in 13 of his 16 seasons, and only the 2022 campaign, his last with the New York Yankees, had anything to do with injury. In 2011, he was getting his first cup of coffee as a rookie, and in 2020, the league canceled 102 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Considering the Red Sox got Chapman at a below-market value for next season based on his insane 1.02 ERA, the lefty and his representation did well to secure him that same value for his age-39 season if he goes out and does the bare minimum.
