Red Sox Reported Bullpen Target Has Blue Jays, Yankees Ties

The Boston Red Sox could use at least one more hurler before the offseason comes to a close.

Not necessarily a starter, but more so a bullpen arm. If a deal falls into your lap, the club should never close the door on anything. Like if Lucas Giolito's market is very small, bring him back on a short-term deal or something like that. But the Red Sox's rotation is actually packed with depth right now.

That's not as much the case in the bullpen because the Red Sox lost Steven Matz in free agency and Justin Wilson is still available and reportedly considering retirement. The club also traded Brennan Bernardino, Chris Murphy, and Luis Guerrero away this offseason. Those are a lot of options off the board and Boston still hasn't signed anyone to a big league contract this winter in free agency.

The Red Sox aren't done yet

On the bright side, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Wednesday that external additions remain "possible," and one target is veteran lefty Tim Mayza.

"Currently, outside of (Aroldis Chapman) (who is locked into the ninth inning), the top two left-handed candidates for high-leverage innings are unproven options Jovani Morán and Tyler Samaniego," Cotillo wrote. "A rotation prospect like Kyle Harrison, Jake Bennett or Shane Drohan could emerge in a bulk role as well.

"External additions remain possible as well. The Red Sox remain in the market for left-handed relief help and have been in touch with multiple veteran southpaws. According to sources, they remain engaged with Danny Coulombe, who dominated for the Twins early in the year before a deadline trade to Texas. Longtime Blue Jay Tim Mayza is another target, multiple sources said. Cionel Pérez, who has spent the last four years in Baltimore’s bullpen, is yet another option."

Mayza would be a good get if the Red Sox ended up bringing him in. He has plenty of experience in the American League East, first and foremost. He pitched seven seasons in the AL East, six full campaigns with the Toronto Blue Jays and then one split between Toronto and the New York Yankees. He spent the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies and had a 3.78 ERA in 15 outings. Overall, he has a 3.87 career ERA in 382 total big league appearances.

Mayza is the type of hurler the Red Sox could bring in that may not sound like a guy who will move the needle right away, but could very well end up being a dependable option throughout the campaign. As of writing nothing has been agreed to, but this would be a good move.

