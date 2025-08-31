Details Emerge For Red Sox-Aroldis Chapman Late-Night Extension
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox have the closer position locked down for at least the 2026 season.
Before the 2025 season kicked off, the Red Sox went out and signed All-Star flamethrower Aroldis Chapman. He's done nothing short of impress in his first season in Boston. In fact, this has actually been the best season of his career so far.
Chapman signed a one-year deal worth just over $10 million and has responded with a legendary season. In 57 appearances, Chapman has logged a career-best 1.04 ERA to go along with a 74-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 26 saves.
To put into perspective how good Chapman is, before the 2025 season, the best WAR that he has recorded in a season was 3.4 back in 2012 at 24 years old. Now, he's 37 years old and is at 3.2 wins above replacement. In 2012, he made 68 appearances with the Cincinnati Reds and pitched 71 2/3 innings. Right now, he's at 57 outings and 52 innings pitched with 25 games left in the season.
Now, Chapman is reportedly being rewarded for his historic season. MLB.com's Theo DeRosa reported on Saturday night that Boston and the eight-time All-Star have agreed to a contract extension for the 2026 season with a vesting/mutual option for 2027.
The Red Sox struck gold with Aroldis Chapman
"In the midst of a career year with the Red Sox, Aroldis Chapman is sticking around," DeRosa said. "Chapman has agreed to a contract extension with Boston, a source told MLB.com on Saturday. The deal, which covers 2026 with a vesting/mutual option for 2027, has not been confirmed by the club.
"At age 37, Chapman owns a career-low 1.04 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 52 innings. He has 26 saves in 28 opportunities for the Red Sox. The left-hander has had a resurgent season after posting a 3.79 ERA in 61 2/3 innings for the (Pittsburgh Pirates) in 2024."
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared that the deal is worth $13 million in 2026 and 2027 as well.
"Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman staying put in Boston after signing extension that will pay him $13 million next year with a $13 million option, as Francys Romero reports," Nightengale said.
What Chapman has been able to do this season is incredible. The move by the front office clearly was the right one. Last offseason, the big moves Boston made were acquiring Garrett Crochet and signing Chapman, Alex Bregman, and Walker Buehler among others. Crochet and Chapman are inked beyond the 2025 season. Buehler is no longer with the organization. Now, the focus should turn to Bregman next.
