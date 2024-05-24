Here's What It Would Cost Teams To Acquire Red Sox Star At Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox could go either way this summer.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass at the end of July and at this point, it's unclear what the Red Sox will do. Boston has surprised people so far this season but hasn't played well enough to guarantee that it will be a buyer this summer.
Boston currently is in third place in the American League East with a 26-24 record. The Red Sox certainly could end up being buyers if they can stay above water, but they are a losing streak away from being below .500 and into possible seller territory. Boston is walking a fine line so we won't know for sure what the team will do until July.
While this is the case, rumors already have started flowing about who could be moved in a possible sell-off and the most likely candidate is star closer Kenley Jansen. He was mentioned in trade rumors this past offseason but stuck around with the club.
He recently addressed the possibility of a move and didn't fully give his opinion on whether or not he wants to stay with Boston past the deadline. If he were to be moved, though, it doesn't sound like Boston would get too much, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Boston could receive a mid-level prospect along with a fringe prospect in return, as long as Jansen pitches well between now and the trade deadline," Bowden said.
This isn't too shocking because he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Hopefully, the Red Sox continue to find ways to win games and opt to add to the roster rather than subtract.
