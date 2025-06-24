Inside The Red Sox

MLB Insider Addresses Red Sox's Trade Deadline Strategy

We are just a few weeks away from finding out if more pieces are coming to town...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have had a tough couple days and are back down to .500.

Boston has a 40-40 record and is six games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East. Boston is just 1 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot despite the fact that it is just sitting at .500.

The Red Sox have been hot lately, but now have lost three games in a row, including back-to-back sloppy affairs against the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels. Despite this fact, fans shouldn't be turning away yet. Boston looks like it's starting to find it. Since June 7th, the Red Sox are 10-5, despite the three-game losing streak.

Even with Rafael Devers no longer in town, the Red Sox look like a team that can do some damage in a vulnerable American League. Reinforcements should be with the team soon as well with Alex Bregman working his way back to the team along with Tanner Houck and Kyle Harrison on the way to Boston at some point as well.

With just over a month to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Red Sox are hard to project due to the .500 record, but the potential upside and recent streak has MLB.com's Mark Feinsand believing that Boston will add pieces.

"The Red Sox are a little trickier," Feinsand said. "After trading Rafael Devers to the Giants, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that the move was not a signal that Boston was waving a white flag on 2025. They have some money to spend now, so I would expect the Sox to be buyers rather than sellers, but there’s a long way to go before we know that for sure."

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the team would be buyers despite trading Devers and this is just another example of the perception around the team.

Published
