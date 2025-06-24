Predicting Red Sox Next Blockbuster Trade After Rafael Devers
As the title suggests, this is just a hypothetical prediction and a fun discussion rather than an indication of something to come.
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is about five weeks away and things are going to heat up quickly. Well, for the Boston Red Sox it already has with the club sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. But, across the league entirely, things will follow soon.
Since the Devers trade, Boston has said that it isn't selling. The Red Sox currently are just a half-game out of an American League Wild Card spot as of writing and are going to get better in the near future with Alex Bregman recovering from a quad injury.
Even without Devers, there's enough talent here to make some noise this season, especially with a big addition or two ahead of the trade deadline. Boston has the space financially to do so and plenty of pieces. So, what type of deal could be on the way?
Here's a prediction for Boston's next blockbuster trade:
Boston Red Sox receive: Right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins receive: Outfielder Wilyer Abreu and Left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle (Red Sox's No. 15 prospect)
Again, this is just a hypothetical. Abreu and Jarren Duran both have been mentioned recently as trade candidates. Boston has a surplus of outfield talent so it makes sense. Between the two, Abreu has more years of control and is significantly better defensively. Both of those are arguments to keep him, but that also could bring back a higher return.
Alcantara is the top name on the trade block and has started to turn things around recently. But, his 6.69 ERA should make the return not be insane. In this scenario, the Red Sox would get an ace-level pitcher for the rest of the 2025 season as well as the 2026 season and have a club option for 2027 at affordable prices. Miami would get an outfielder to build around and an intriguing lefty prospect. It might not be enough, but a deal like this would solve the logjam problem while adding pitching.
Who would say no?
