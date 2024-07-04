Inside The Red Sox

MLB Insider Predicts Red Sox Fan-Favorite Won't Get Traded Despite Rumors

Boston could end up holding on to the fan-favorite this summer after all

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) pitches to San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) pitches to San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching there sure will be plenty of rumors.

There will be plenty of players on the move and the Boston Red Sox have been mentioned in their fair share of rumors. Multiple Red Sox players have been mentioned as trade candidates including Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Tyler O'Neill, and Nick Pivetta.

Starting pitching likely will be the talk of the trade deadline and at one point it seemed like Pivetta realistically could be moved. While this is the case, Boston has turned things around of late, and now the New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't think he will be traded at the deadline.

"I don’t think he’s gonna get traded at this point," Heyman said about Pivetta.

This should be a good sign for the Red Sox. Boston is in a good zone and is right in contention for an American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox have a real chance to get back to the postseason after a strong June and now need to consider making a move to add at the deadline rather than subtract.

It would make sense for the Red Sox to add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline rather than trade one away so it certainly does sound like Pivetta will be staying put.

The trade deadline will come up quickly on July 30th and it sounds like the Red Sox will be buyers rather than sellers.

More MLB: Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Prime Deadline Target For Red Sox

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News