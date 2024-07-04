MLB Insider Predicts Red Sox Fan-Favorite Won't Get Traded Despite Rumors
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching there sure will be plenty of rumors.
There will be plenty of players on the move and the Boston Red Sox have been mentioned in their fair share of rumors. Multiple Red Sox players have been mentioned as trade candidates including Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Tyler O'Neill, and Nick Pivetta.
Starting pitching likely will be the talk of the trade deadline and at one point it seemed like Pivetta realistically could be moved. While this is the case, Boston has turned things around of late, and now the New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't think he will be traded at the deadline.
"I don’t think he’s gonna get traded at this point," Heyman said about Pivetta.
This should be a good sign for the Red Sox. Boston is in a good zone and is right in contention for an American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox have a real chance to get back to the postseason after a strong June and now need to consider making a move to add at the deadline rather than subtract.
It would make sense for the Red Sox to add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline rather than trade one away so it certainly does sound like Pivetta will be staying put.
The trade deadline will come up quickly on July 30th and it sounds like the Red Sox will be buyers rather than sellers.
More MLB: Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Prime Deadline Target For Red Sox