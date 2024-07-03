Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Prime Deadline Target For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some clear needs with the trade deadline quickly approaching and the club trending in the direction of being buyers.
Boston's biggest need clearly is adding another starting pitcher. Garrett Whitlock is out for the season and Boston has been undermanned. The Red Sox have made due, but they still should be considering a way to add pitching to make things easier.
The rotation isn't the only area that could use a boost. Boston -- like every team looking to make a run at a playoff spot -- should be looking to add help for the bullpen as well.
One player who could be an underrated option and wouldn't cost too much is Toronto Blue Jays veteran reliever Trevor Richards. The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris ranked Richards as the third-best relief flier who could be available.
"Relief fliers: Andrew Chafin, (Left-handed pitcher), Detroit Tigers, Luis García, (Right-handed pitcher), Los Angeles Angels, (and) Trevor Richards, (Right-handed pitcher), Toronto Blue Jays," Gleeman and Sarris said. "Do they just want someone to match up against lefties? Andrew Chafin has struck out twice as many lefties as he's walked over the past two years and has the best overall numbers against them. Jalen Beeks could help, and Trevor Richards' changeup makes him effective in that role."
Richards may not have a big name, but he is a seven-year big league veteran and has a 2.44 ERA this season with a 41-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
Boston could use some help in the bullpen and Richards would be a solid pickup at a cheap cost.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Target Bounce-Back Ace To Significantly Bolster Rotation