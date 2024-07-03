Red Sox Could Target Bounce-Back Ace To Significantly Bolster Rotation
It would be shocking if the Boston Red Sox didn't look a little different in the near future.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just a few weeks away and the Red Sox seem to be just a starting pitcher away from making a real run at a playoff spot.
Boston has surprised people so far this season and the rotation has been one of the best in baseball. But, the Red Sox aren't at full strength with Garrett Whitlock out for the season. Adding a hurler to fill his spot should be Boston's plan.
One who has been mentioned and almost makes too much sense is Detroit Tigers hurler Jack Flaherty. He has completely bounced back this season and looks like a true ace. Plus, The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris listed Flaherty as the third-best pitcher available.
"Front-line starters: Garrett Crochet, (Left-handed pitcher), Chicago White Sox, Yusei Kikuchi, (Left-handed pitcher), Toronto Blue Jays, Jack Flaherty, (Right-handed pitcher), Detroit Tigers," Gleeman and Sarris said." The consolation prizes are pretty good. The Tigers' resurgent Jack Flaherty is in a virtual tie with (Garrett Crochet) atop the strikeout minus walk percentage leaderboard, and that's powerfully predictive."
Boston needs some help in the rotation and Flaherty could provide it. He has an impressive 3.24 ERA in 15 starts to go along with an eye-popping 115-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That is the exact type of production Boston needs to help it get back to the postseason.
