Red Sox Call Up Much-Maligned Lefty Hurler Ahead Of Vital Diamondbacks Series

Red Sox fans hope the lefty has turned over a new leaf...

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox kick off a monumental series against the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. And they'll have a familiar face joining them in the bullpen.

Heading into play Friday at Fenway Park, the Red Sox are 67-59, sitting 3 1/2 games back of the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins for an American League Wild Card spot. With Arizona's high-powered offense coming to town, every arm the Red Sox use will be counted on to succeed.

In a bullpen refresh ahead of first pitch Friday night, the Red Sox made a series of roster moves. And the lefty arm they brought back to the big-league bullpen will likely raise at least a few eyebrows across Red Sox Nation.

The Red Sox announced on X that left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez had been selected to the big-league roster, while righty reliever Greg Weissert was optioned to Triple-A. In another important pitching staff development, starting pitcher James Paxton was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Because Rodriguez was not on the 40-man roster, moving Paxton was necessary in order to clear a spot. However, given that Paxton's calf injury was suffered on Aug. 11, Friday's announcement likely ends any hopes of seeing the Canadian hurler on the mound again this season.

Rodriguez, 31, was a controversial presence on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster. He was kept over fellow lefty Brennan Bernardino because the latter had minor-league options, but he floundered early in the season, pitching to a 6.55 ERA in 11 games.

That brief tenure included a memorable 10th-inning blown save in the opening series against the Seattle Mariners. Calls were loud for Rodriguez to be designated for assignment, which he was on Apr. 28.

However, after accepting a Triple-A assignment with Boston upon clearing waivers, Rodriguez has put together a solid season in Worcester. He owns a 1.88 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, allowing eight hits, eight walks, and striking out 13.

If Rodriguez can prove his minor-league success translates to getting outs in a pennant race, he'll surely win over any who decried him following his rough start to the season. The Diamondbacks have a slough of tough lefties, so that assignment could begin at any time.

