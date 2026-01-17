Mets' Failed Kyle Tucker Pursuit Sparks Red Sox Trade Buzz

The Boston Red Sox have a handful of outfielders and starting pitchers and a need for an infielder. Could they find a solution before Spring Training gets here?

There is less than a month to go before teams start reporting to Spring Training. We started to see movement across the league this week, including from the Red Sox as they signed Ranger Suárez to a five-year deal. Now, arguably all they have to do over the next few weeks is find either a second baseman or a third baseman. That's it. Then, Boston can really be considered a contender in the American League, especially with the Toronto Blue Jays missing out on both Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Free agency would be one path forward with someone like Eugenio Suárez. The trade market would be another. One player who has gotten a bit of buzz is Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros. Right now, the rumors are swirling with just weeks to go until Spring Training. For example, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted a Boston outfielder could be a possibility for the New York Mets, but noted they "do not appear positioned" to fix the infield issue.

What's next for Boston?

"To sign (Cody Bellinger), the next-best free-agent outfielder, they would need to beat the Yankees’ five-year offer for between $155 million and $160 million, without deferrals," Rosenthal wrote. "That seems unlikely, given the Mets’ preference for shorter deals. But to a degree, they have backed themselves into a corner. Which is why Tucker was practically a must-have.

"(Harrison Bader), the best of the other free-agent outfielders, could fit short-term, even with the Mets wanting to keep center field or left open for rookie Carson Benge. A trade for one of the Red Sox’s outfielders is another possibility, though the Mets do not appear positioned to fill the Sox’s need at second or third base. Trading third baseman Brett Baty, another young player the Mets are eager to make a regular, only would create another hole."

The Red Sox have Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu, who very well could be trade chips. The Mets have a surplus of infield talent, including Brett Baty and Mark Vientos. Duran or Abreu would be too much to give up for either Baty or Vientos. If the Mets threw in a young pitcher as well, though, that could at least open the door to a conversation.

There's a lot of noise out there, but no end in sight.

More MLB: Insider Squashes One Red Sox–Jarren Duran Landing Spot