Red Sox Docu-Series Explains How Boston Rejected Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays
Whatever questionable personnel decisions the Boston Red Sox make nowadays are small potatoes compared to the 1940s and 50s.
The 86-year World Series drought the Red Sox experienced between 1918 and 2004 is typically personified by Babe Ruth, who was sold to the New York Yankees following the 1919 season. But failures to win in the years that followed were far more to do with the decisions the franchise was making -- or in some cases, refusing to make.
In fact, as was recently explained in ESPN's new docu-series, "Believers: Boston Red Sox," Boston turned down the chances to sign two of the eventual greatest players in the history of the sport for reasons that had nothing to do with their talents.
Red Sox refused to sign Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays
In 1945, the Red Sox passed on the chance to sign future Brooklyn Dodgers infielder and Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, as Peter Drummey, the chief historian of the Massachusetts Historical Society, explained in Episode 2 of the docu-series.
"It's very clear that the Red Sox and their owner Tom Yawkey were not prepared to have black players anywhere in (the) baseball establishment," Drummey said.
In fact, Robinson came to Fenway Park for a tryout, along with two other black players, but the Red Sox, the documentary asserts, had no intention of actually signing those players.
"In 1945, they had a sham tryout, in which they invited Marvin Williams, Sam Jethroe, and Jackie Robinson out for a tryout at Fenway Park, and never called them," added Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic.
Later, the Red Sox would pass on another legendary black player, as Richard Johnson, a curator at The Sports Museum in Boston, explained.
"Five years later, the Red Sox had a chance to sign Willie Mays," Johnson said. "Arguably the most talented, dynamic player in major league history. It didn't happen."
Mays went on to make 24 All-Star appearances, win 12 Gold Gloves, and belt 660 home runs. The Red Sox first had Ted Williams, then Carl Yastrzemski throughout Mays' career, so they could have created an all-time great outfield tandem with either had they had the foresight to sign the future Hall of Famer.
The ugly racial history of Boston sports didn't only cost the Red Sox potential titles. It's a legacy the franchises have to reconcile, and that work will continue for many years to come
Believers: Boston Red Sox, the three-part docu-series, is available now on the ESPN App for subscribers to the ESPN Unlimited Plan. It will also be broadcast on ESPN in late October.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With All-Star Pitcher Despite Resurgent Season