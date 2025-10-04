Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Docu-Series Explains How Boston Rejected Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays

The franchise has an ugly past...

Jackson Roberts

A signed Brooklyn Dodgers Jackie Robinson baseball card is part of the Elliott Museum's large collection of signed memorabilia including bats and balls from the Major Leagues, the Negro Leagues and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Some of the notable signatures include Shoeless Joe Jackson, Hank Aaron, Jackie Robinson, Nolan Ryan, Ted Williams, Derek Jeter, Bob Feller, Ralph Kiner and Babe Ruth.
A signed Brooklyn Dodgers Jackie Robinson baseball card is part of the Elliott Museum's large collection of signed memorabilia including bats and balls from the Major Leagues, the Negro Leagues and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Some of the notable signatures include Shoeless Joe Jackson, Hank Aaron, Jackie Robinson, Nolan Ryan, Ted Williams, Derek Jeter, Bob Feller, Ralph Kiner and Babe Ruth. / CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Whatever questionable personnel decisions the Boston Red Sox make nowadays are small potatoes compared to the 1940s and 50s.

The 86-year World Series drought the Red Sox experienced between 1918 and 2004 is typically personified by Babe Ruth, who was sold to the New York Yankees following the 1919 season. But failures to win in the years that followed were far more to do with the decisions the franchise was making -- or in some cases, refusing to make.

In fact, as was recently explained in ESPN's new docu-series, "Believers: Boston Red Sox," Boston turned down the chances to sign two of the eventual greatest players in the history of the sport for reasons that had nothing to do with their talents.

Red Sox refused to sign Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays

Willie Mays
Unknown date and unknown location; USA, FILE PHOTO; San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays plays catch on the field. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Imagn Images

In 1945, the Red Sox passed on the chance to sign future Brooklyn Dodgers infielder and Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, as Peter Drummey, the chief historian of the Massachusetts Historical Society, explained in Episode 2 of the docu-series.

"It's very clear that the Red Sox and their owner Tom Yawkey were not prepared to have black players anywhere in (the) baseball establishment," Drummey said.

In fact, Robinson came to Fenway Park for a tryout, along with two other black players, but the Red Sox, the documentary asserts, had no intention of actually signing those players.

"In 1945, they had a sham tryout, in which they invited Marvin Williams, Sam Jethroe, and Jackie Robinson out for a tryout at Fenway Park, and never called them," added Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic.

Later, the Red Sox would pass on another legendary black player, as Richard Johnson, a curator at The Sports Museum in Boston, explained.

"Five years later, the Red Sox had a chance to sign Willie Mays," Johnson said. "Arguably the most talented, dynamic player in major league history. It didn't happen."

Mays went on to make 24 All-Star appearances, win 12 Gold Gloves, and belt 660 home runs. The Red Sox first had Ted Williams, then Carl Yastrzemski throughout Mays' career, so they could have created an all-time great outfield tandem with either had they had the foresight to sign the future Hall of Famer.

The ugly racial history of Boston sports didn't only cost the Red Sox potential titles. It's a legacy the franchises have to reconcile, and that work will continue for many years to come

Believers: Boston Red Sox, the three-part docu-series, is available now on the ESPN App for subscribers to the ESPN Unlimited Plan. It will also be broadcast on ESPN in late October.

More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With All-Star Pitcher Despite Resurgent Season

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News