Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With All-Star Pitcher Despite Resurgent Season
The Boston Red Sox are stinging from their playoff defeat right now, but they still have a lot of heroes to thank for delivering a playoff berth at long last.
It was a hectic, unforgettable season in Boston, punctuated by constant injuries, peaks and valleys, and the infamous Rafael Devers trade. But starting pitching was a huge reason this team found its way to October, and Lucas Giolito played a major role in that.
Unfortunately, when the Red Sox would have liked to call upon Giolito in the postseason, he was no longer available. And that leads to a central offseason question for this team -- will the former All-Star righty be back?
Lucas Giolito predicted to pitch elsewhere next season
Giolito earned himself a $19 million mutual option for next season by pitching 140 innings this season, which he seems likely to decline and hit the open market.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer registered an early prediction that Giolito would be pitching for a different team than the Red Sox in 2026.
"Giolito and the Red Sox seem likely to part ways, but the team wouldn't necessarily have to fill his shoes if he leaves," Rymer wrote. "(Chief baseball officer Craig) Breslow has a ton of options for next year's rotation."
It's a turbulent Boston tenure for Giolito, who came to town on a two-year deal and missed the entire first campaign with an elbow injury. But a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts this season should be good enough to land him a multi-year deal as a mid-rotation arm somewhere.
Will that "somewhere" be Boston? Predictions will roll in and out over the next few months, but at the end of the day, there are only two parties that matter. If Giolito wants to stay, which seems like a strong possibility, than it's down to how he's valued by Breslow and his front office.
We'll go ahead and wager that Giolito will be on his way out as well, as the rotation looks to have plenty of depth. What the Red Sox really need is a No. 2 starter to pitch behind ace Garrett Crochet, a role that Giolito and Brayan Bello flirted with during the regular season, but weren't ready to handle in October.
