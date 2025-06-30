Red Sox Fans Will Finally Get First Look At Big Rafael Devers Pickup
It sounds like Boston Red Sox fans are going to have a chance to see one of the team's big additions as soon as Monday night.
Boston will begin a series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night and before the first game of the set, the team announced that it is activating newly-acquired flamethrower Jordan Hicks off of the Injured List and sending Zack Kelly down to the minors to make room on the roster.
"The Red Sox today reinstated RHP Jordan Hicks from the 15-Day IL. Hicks will wear number 46," the team announced. "To make room, Boston optioned RHP Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester."
Hicks was one of the big additions from the recent Rafael Devers trade and is expected to see time out of the bullpen with Boston. He began his big league career in the bullpen for the St. Louis Cardinals and has some experience in the American League East already after he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. He spent the entire 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants and the club tried to move him into a starting role.
His role flucuated with the Giants before going on the Injured List. Overall this season, he has a 6.47 ERA in 13 appearances -- including nine starts. Hicks boasts one of the top overall fastballs in the game. Pair him with Aroldis Chapman and Boston will have some high octane at the end of games.
