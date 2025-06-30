Red Sox Hint Alex Bregman Could Be Back Sooner Than Expected
The Boston Red Sox have been missing All-Star slugger Alex Bregman since May 23rd.
Bregman has been dealing with a quad injury that has kept him out of action and it was even shared recently that he may not be back until just after the All-Star break at the earliest. Things have seemingly started to shift, though.
WEEI's Rob Bradford shared on Monday that Bregman is close to "100 percent" and that there's a chance that he's back before the All-Star break now.
"‘The way he’s talking about it he’s close to 100 percent’ - Alex Cora on Alex Bregman," Bradford shared.
He followed by saying:
"Bregman says there is a chance he returns before the All-Star break. Very encouraged by today."
That's huge. The Red Sox's last game before the All-Star break is on Sunday, July 13th. If Bregman could return before then, it would just give the Red Sox more of a chance to turn things around as quickly as possible. Between now and July 13th, the Red Sox have 13 games, including Monday night's tilt against the Cincinnati Reds. Getting Bregman back for even one of those games would be huge.
Before going down with his injury, Bregman was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, 17 doubles, and 32 runs scored in 51 games played. That type of production is hard to replicate and unsurprisingly, it has been tough for Boston offensively without him and Rafael Devers. But, it sounds like progress has been made.
