Red Sox Important Piece Reportedly Isn't Going Anywhere Despite Rumors
The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions to make over the next few months.
Boston currently is 26-25 on the season and has the talent to be buyers around the trade deadline but its record isn't fully reflective of it right now. The Red Sox have dealt with a wide range of injuries so far this season.
If the Red Sox can get healthy shortly, they certainly could make a run for a postseason spot but their depth is being tested. Anything could happen at this point and Boston could be buyers or sellers.
Boston's biggest trade piece certainly is star closer Kenley Jansen but other players have been mentioned as options. One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade piece over the last year is outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. While this is the case, it sounds like he isn't going anywhere, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Red sox have committed $90 million to Yoshida through 2027 and with that contract, he's not tradable, even if they pay a significant amount of the remaining balance," Bowden said. "He's a below-average defender with not much power or speed. His best qualities are that he makes contact, gets on base, and rarely strikes out. But he does very little offensive damage, certainly not enough for teams to want him as their full-time designated hitter. In short, I don't see him going anywhere."
Yoshida currently is out with a thumb injury but hopefully will be back in the near future. He struggled to open the season but turned things around right before injuring his thumb. The Boston offense needs a boost right now and Yoshida could be the spark it needs. And it sounds like he won't be going anywhere in the near future either.
