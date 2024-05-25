Yankees' Juan Soto 'Wide Open' To Offers; Could Red Sox Join Sweepstakes?
The Boston Red Sox decided not to spend much this past offseason, but could that change at the end of the season?
Boston did attempt to make major investments as it showed interest in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto but was unable to get a deal done with either. The Red Sox decided after that to mainly focus on internal options for the team rather than making another splashy signing.
The Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and the payroll will get even lighter as they get players off the books -- like star closer Kenley Jansen. All of this is to say that the Red Sox will have the means to make a major investment next offseason if any player jumps out to them.
One player who certainly should be on their radar is New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and although a return to New York is the most likely outcome, it isn't a guarantee. He is "wide open" to listening to offers from other teams and no one has been ruled out, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Juan Soto says he’s wide open to listening to prospective teams bidding for his free agent services: 'We ain’t closing the doors on anybody,'" Nightengale said
Signing in Boston should be considered unlikely as the club has avoided major investments in recent years -- aside from third baseball Rafael Devers -- but it could make a lot of sense. He is a generational talent and is just 25 years old.
He arguably is the frontrunner to take home the American League Most Valuable Player award and has clubbed 14 home runs, driven in 43 runs, and is slashing .315/.413/.581 in 53 games played. Soto is the type of player you break the bank for. Plus, if the Red Sox were to sign him it would significantly hurt its biggest rival.
Soto is going to get a historic deal next offseason and the Red Sox could afford it.
More MLB: Here's What It Would Cost Teams To Acquire Red Sox Star At Trade Deadline