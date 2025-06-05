Red Sox Insider Revealed What Sparked Pregame Angels Fight
The Boston Red Sox had a dramatic day on Wednesday.
Boston came out on top over the Los Angeles Angels thanks to a walk-off home run by Ceddanne Rafaela. It was a back-and-forth affair. Boston started the game down 5-0 before it knew what was going on. The Red Sox fought back and was able to get one of the most important wins of the season so far.
The game itself was wild, but there was drama before the first pitch was even thrown. The Red Sox and Angels got into a heated exchange.
You can see a video of the tiff below.
WEEI’s Rob Bradford shared that the disagreement started because the Angels thought Boston was stealing signs the night before.
"As the teams were starting their pregame workout routine, a group of Red Sox could be seen gravitating over toward the third base line in front of the Angels' dugout," Bradford said. "At the scene, heated words were being exchanged before, after about five minutes, both groups went their separate ways.
"The incident, according to sources, started when Monday night's Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson began shouting his displeasure toward Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores. Anderson's issue was in regard to the Angels' belief the Sox were stealing signs. After the initial back-and-forth, Angels pitching coach Barry Enright approached Flores that led to another confrontation."
It was a dramatic day overall, but Boston at least ended the day in the win column.
