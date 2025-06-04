Red Sox Rumors Heating Up Despite Significant Question Marks
The Boston Red Sox are in a tricky spot.
Boston entered play on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels closer to last place in the American League than first place in the American League East. The Red Sox are clearly in the middle of their coldest stretch of the season so far, but there still is enough talent on paper to not count out the franchise yet.
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is coming up on July 31st and Boston is in an interesting spot. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column talking about the upcoming deadline and separated teams into buyers, sellers, and "somewhere in the middle." Despite the Red Sox's struggles, they still were listed as a team in the middle with the likes of the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.
"Which teams fall somewhere in the middle? The (Tampa Bay Rays), Red Sox, (Texas Rangers), (Los Angeles Angels), Braves, Brewers, (Cincinnati Reds), and (Arizona Diamondbacks) are all hanging around in their respective league postseason races, but a lot will happen between now and the end of July to shape their approach leading up to the Trade Deadline," Feinsand said.
"Only three AL teams were more than five games out of a Wild Card spot entering Monday, while all but three NL clubs were within 5 1/2 games of a postseason spot. That means 24 of the 30 clubs are still within striking distance, setting up a crucial six or seven weeks for the standings to shake out."
It feels like the sky is falling down, but there is plenty of time to turn things around. There have been rumors recently in reference to Jarren Duran and the San Diego Padres, but the Red Sox are in one of the most confusing positons in baseball. Their season could go in either direction.
