Red Sox Receive Tough Update On Important Offensive Piece Looking To Get Back
The Boston Red Sox are missing an important piece in the middle of the lineup.
Boston has had one of the best starting rotations in baseball so far this season but its offense hasn’t lived up to expectations so far in 2024. This isn’t necessarily their fault, though. Boston currently is missing multiple important pieces and isn’t at full strength.
One player who currently is out due to an injury is outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. The 30-year-old hasn’t appeared in a game since April 28th as he’s dealt with a thumb injury and currently still is shut down and won’t be re-evaluated for another “few weeks,” according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
“(Masataka Yoshida’s) shut down and not traveling with the team,” Cotillo said. “Plan is to re-evaluate ‘in a few weeks.’”
Yoshida had an up-and-down start to the season but was starting to get hot when he went down with his thumb injury. He collected five base hits over his final two games and the Red Sox certainly are missing his bat in the middle of the lineup right now.
He currently isn’t performing any baseball activities but hopefully, he doesn’t suffer any setbacks and gets a positive update when he is re-evaluated.
Boston’s starting rotation has kept the club afloat so far this season, but the club does need a boost for the offense and it will have to wait a little longer for Yoshida.
More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Tried To Sign Veteran Infielder But Missed Out To Rival