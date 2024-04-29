Here's Why Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida Surprisingly Left Series Finale Vs. Cubs
The Boston Red Sox really can't catch a break right now.
Boston surprisingly is three games above .500 with a 16-13 record despite dealing with more high-impact injuries than likely any other team in Major League Baseball. The Red Sox keep finding ways to rack up wins despite losing important players left and right.
The Red Sox's offense has taken a massive hit this season and may have been bitten by the injury bug again on Sunday night. Boston designated hitter Masataka Yoshida has been red-hot since returning to the lineup but was forced to leave the contest on Sunday to the surprise of many. The reason why is he reportedly suffered a jammed hand, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Masataka Yoshida left the game because his hand got jammed during his second at-bat," Smith said. "There’s some concern. Not sure yet whether he’ll get X-rays yet"
Yoshida hasn't undergone X-rays at this point which hopefully is a positive sign. Boston has a day off on Monday so hopefully, that will be enough time to get him back in the lineup. The Red Sox really can't afford to lose another major hitter right now as the club attempts to stay above water.
Boston currently is dealing with a plethora of injuries but should start getting reinforcements back soon. The Red Sox could have new infielder Vaughn Grissom back early next week and Nick Pivetta is making a lot of progress as well.
The Red Sox could surprise some people this season but they can't afford to lose another important piece so hopefully Yoshida is alright quickly.
More MLB: Red Sox Should Get Massive Boost Soon As Young Infielder Nears Debut