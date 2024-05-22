Red Sox Reportedly Tried To Sign Veteran Infielder But Missed Out To Rival
The Boston Red Sox have been solid so far this season but still could use a little help in the infield.
Boston entered the season expecting Trevor Story and Vaughn Grissom to be the team's starting middle infield. Grissom began the season on the Injured List and Story suffered an unfortunate injury and now is out for the season. Grissom has since returned, but the Red Sox never got a look at the two of them together before Story suffered his injury.
The Red Sox were busy this past offseason and added Grissom, but it sounds like they attempted to add another infielder as well to help bolster team depth. Boston reportedly was one of the "primary teams" who pursued veteran infielder Amed Rosario, but missed out to the rival Tampa Bay Rays, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Talked to Amed Rosario today," Bradford said. "Turns out Red Sox (along with Toronto Blue Jays) were among primary teams in pursuit of his services this offseason before he signed with Rays."
Rosario has been great so far this season for the Rays and has hit two home runs, driven in 20 runs, and is slashing .302/.316/.423 in 39 games played.
With Story out, Boston has turned to young utility man Ceddanne Rafaela to fill in at shortstop. Rafaela has proven to be stellar defensively at center field and shortstop, but landing Rosario would've allowed Boston to keep the youngster in center field.
It sounds like Boston tried to bolster its depth but missed out to one of its rivals.
