Red Sox Rising Star Shut Down Because Of Setback Putting Return In Question
The Boston Red Sox got some disappointing news on Friday.
Boston has finally started to get a little healthier with reinforcements coming back like Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta, but it still has been waiting for others. It seemed like fellow starter Garrett Whitlock was nearing a return as well, but he suffered a setback on Friday and now will be shut down by the club, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"Garrett Whitlock felt soreness in his elbow yesterday following his start Wednesday," McWilliams said. "The Sox are shutting him down for now."
Whitlock was fantastic to begin the season for Boston and recorded a 1.96 ERA and 17-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in four starts before going down with his injury.
Boston's rotation has remained among the top in baseball even with Whitlock out, but this news certainly still is devastating. Any time an elbow injury is brought up it is concerning and it's uncertain at this point how much time he will miss.
Cooper Criswell has been great in place of Whitlock since joining the club but it still would be nice to have Whitlock back into the fold but Red Sox fans seemingly will have to wait a little bit longer for his return.
Whitlock notably has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his young career and this could end up being another example of a long-term ailment. Hopefully, he will be able to fully recover soon without any more setbacks and get back on track with Boston.
