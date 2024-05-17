Red Sox Linked To Red-Hot Rays Infielder As Trade Option This Summer
The Boston Red Sox could go either way this season.
Boston has shown flashes and has the talent on the roster to be a playoff team. The Red Sox also have dealt with a handful of injuries and the offense hasn't been up to par so it also wouldn't be too shocking if the club ends up falling out of contention.
The Red Sox have played 44 games so far this season and are 22-22 so far. Boston should be able to get better as it starts to get healthier and the club already has been mentioned in trade rumors to bolster the club.
One player who has been floated as a possible trade option for the Red Sox is Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Amed Rosario by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"Amed Rosario signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal during the offseason following a disappointing 2023 season, but he was not far removed from being a 4.2-WAR player in 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians," Reuter said. "The 28-year-old is hitting .300/.315/.429 with 11 extra-base hits and five steals in 37 games, and he has started multiple games at second base, shortstop, third base, and in right field."
Rosario has been great for the Rays so far this season but it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Rays end up moving him because he will be a free agent at the end of the year. This is a reason why he could make sense for the Red Sox.
Boston doesn't have long-term questions at shortstop, but instead a short-term need. The Red Sox lost shortstop Trevor Story for the season but he should be back next season. Plus, top prospect Marcelo Mayer could debut this season or next year.
Landing someone like Rosario could allow the Red Sox to move Ceddanne Rafaela back to the outfield while bringing in a proven veteran.
