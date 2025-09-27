Red Sox's Perfect 26-Man Roster Projection For Wild Card Series
The Boston Red Sox are headed to the postseason.
Beginning on Tuesday, Boston will play a three-game series against either the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, or Cleveland Guardians, with the winner advancing to the American League Division Series.
Constructing a roster for a short series is an interesting task for a manager and front office, but why wait for official word? Here is the perfect roster for Boston to bring into that best-of-three showdown.
Starting Pitchers (3): Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello
This is a no-brainer. Crochet will pitch Game 1 on Tuesday, and the Red Sox will have a choice to make between Bello and Giolito for Game 2. Though it's been a rough September so far, Bello has still been slightly more dependable for most of the year.
If they advance to the Division Series, there's a chance the Red Sox could slide rookie Connelly Early into the rotation. But for now, he's fighting for a spot in the first-round bullpen.
Relief Pitchers (9): Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, Justin Wilson, Steven Matz, Greg Weissert, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Zack Kelly
This part of the roster was by far the toughest to decide. It's very tempting to only go with eight relievers, because what are the odds you use all 12 pitchers in three games? But then again, having only three righties to use out of the pen is risky, especially when none of them are used to going multiple innings.
That forced the inclusion of Kelly, who has been better than expected in September and could handle a couple of innings if a starter can't go deep, or if a game winds up in extra innings. And it was tough leaving off Harrison, but Early has outperformed hiim as a starter and Tolle has gotten more run thus far out of the bullpen.
Catchers (2): Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong
Don't overthink it, Red Sox. In a three-game series, you don't need three catchers. Plus, you've essentially told the world you don't trust Ali Sánchez to take a meaningful at-bat, so why chance it on him possibly having to do so in a game that counts as much as any?
Narváez can start Game 1, Wong can start if/when Bello takes the mound, and Boston can still pinch-hit for him with their usual starter having fresh legs for later in the game.
Designated hitter (1): Masataka Yoshida
What a rebound it's been for Yoshida, who picked up three more hits on Friday night and is batting .359 in September. He's suddenly irreplaceable against righties in the middle of the order and will factor in as a pinch-hitter in games against lefty starters.
Infielders (6): Nathaniel Lowe, Romy Gonzalez, David Hamilton, Trevor Story, Alex Bregman, Nick Sogard
Lowe gets the starts at first base against righties, while Gonzalez plays second against righties and first against lefties. Boston can put Sogard in at second against lefties. Story and Bregman will start every game at shortstop and third base, respectively.
That leaves Hamilton as the ultimate late-game pinch-running weapon, with his 57 career steals in only 202 games played.
Outfielders (5): Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, Nate Eaton
Everyone here has earned their spot. And sadly, unless some sort of miraculous turnaround occurs, the Red Sox won't have Roman Anthony available in either of the first two rounds of the playoffs, perhaps not at all.
Duran, Rafaela, and Abreu should start most games, though perhaps one of the lefties will sit with a southpaw on the mound. Refsnyder will DH against lefties, and Eaton could start in right in those games, while pinch-running or pinch-hitting in the others.
More MLB: These 3 Red Sox Could Be Playing Final Series At Fenway Park This Weekend