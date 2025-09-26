These 3 Red Sox Could Be Playing Final Series At Fenway Park This Weekend
The end of the regular season isn't coming with all the same realizations as the last few years for the Boston Red Sox, but the underlying truths remain the season.
On one side of the coin, the Red Sox are close to locking down a playoff spot, whereas at this time last year, they were getting set to play a depressing, meaningless series. But the do-or-die nature of playoff baseball also means we have no idea when some of these Boston players might be entering their last game in a Red Sox uniform.
So to all the fans heading to Fenway Park this weekend, just make sure to get a good look at these players. After the weekend passes, there's no guarantee any of them will be back in 2026.
Alex Bregman - 3B
It still feels like Bregman just got to Boston, doesn't it? The three-year, $120 million deal he signed was always aimed at opting out at the end of the season, however, and even though a September slump could be tanking his value just a bit, he should have done enough to exercise that right.
Whenever the Red Sox season ends, all the beat reporters will beeline it toward Bregman's locker to ask him his thoughts about his opt-out, about the potential of staying in Boston, and every future-related question you can imagine. But we won't have any real answers until at least five days after the World Series, and potentially much longer.
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
It always made sense that Lowe and the Red Sox would be a short-term pairing. Boston needed a fill-in first baseman (Abraham Toro simply wasn't cutting it anymore), and the 30-year-old needed a new home to re-establish his value after the lowly Washington Nationals let him go.
While Lowe hasn't exactly been a superstar since coming to Boston, he's been good enough that some team should at least tender him a one-year contract. Meanwhile, the Red Sox have Triston Casas returning next year, Kristian Campbell to find a position, and maybe even a wild-card free agent pursuit.
Jarren Duran - OF
Jarren Duran trade rumors were all the rage in July, but thank goodness the Red Sox kept him, in hindsight. Otherwise, once Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu went down, Boston would have been left with a slumping Ceddanne Rafaela and a bunch of Triple-A players in its outfield.
However, the positional logjam questions will return this winter. Duran, with three years left under contract, will once again be a hot commodity, Will the Red Sox pull the trigger this time, in their quest to acquire a No. 2 starter behind Garrett Crochet?
More MLB: Red Sox Ace Gets Wildly Disrespectful Ranking From MLB Analysts