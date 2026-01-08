Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Already Getting 2026 Debut Buzz

The Boston Red Sox have quickly gone from a team that has struggled to develop pitching, to a powerhouse over the last couple of seasons.

Guys like Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford are homegrown success stories and there are more on the way. In 2025, Red Sox fans got their first look at No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle and No. 4 prospect Connelly Early. Both showed flashes in the big leagues, despite the fact that they made the jump to the bigs sooner than expected. The Red Sox dealt with so many injuries that they had to turn to the young guys early, including Early in the playoffs against the New York Yankees.

They gave Boston fans reasons to be excited about the long-term outlook for this rotation. It also helps to have a Cy Young contender in Garrett Crochet, but he was brought in via trade with the Chicago White Sox. Boston has been hitting on pitching recently and right now, six of the team's top 10 prospects are hurlers, per MLB.com.

The Red Sox have one of the most intriguing farm systems

Boston fans have seen Early and Tolle, but there's another high-end prospect who at least has a shot at making a run in 2026. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith noted that No. 3 prospect Kyson Witherspoon could have a "similar trajectory" as Tolle in 2026 after being selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

"Kyson Witherspoon, RHP: The 2025 first-round draft pick makes this list even though he hasn’t thrown a single pitch in pro ball yet," Smith wrote. "He could take a similar trajectory to Payton Tolle’s in 2025. Tolle, a 2024 second-round draft pick, had never thrown a pitch in pro ball before beginning ‘25 at High-A Greenville and finishing it with Boston.

"Baseball America actually named Witherspoon one of 12 draft prospects who could make his MLB debut in 2026. The 21-year-old righty said his goal is to make it to the majors 'as fast as possible.' Witherspoon is already No. 62 on Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list. His fastball, which reaches 99 mph, as well as his cutter, curveball, and slider are already considered plus pitches."

Now that would be intriguing. The Red Sox have Crochet and Bello on long-term deals right now and acquired Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo this offseason. The rotation is in a good place for 2026, but it looks even better when you think of the long-term possibilities. Tolle and Early have both gotten plenty of buzz, if even just one of the two becomes a consistent starter for this team, that would be a win. Add a first-rounder into the mix in Witherspoon. Imagine if at least two of these guys worked out? A rotation featuring Crochet and Bello, plus at least two of the three high-end prospects and then either a third or Oviedo would make for a formidable, and cost-controlled, rotation for years to come.

Look at the Seattle Mariners, for example. They built a rotation of homegrown talent and it has helped every other aspect of that team. Especially with the price of pitching on the rise, if Boston hits on a few of these guys, they're going to be in a very good position for years to come.

