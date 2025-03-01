Red Sox's Recently-Signed 14-Year Veteran Projected To Win Tight Roster Battle
Everywhere you look around the Boston Red Sox's roster, there's an intriguing competition for a spot on Opening Day.
Obviously, there's the infield situation playing out under the spotlight. Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, and Kristian Campbell all have something to play for this spring. But all of those players are bound to impact the Red Sox's season at some point.
For relief pitchers, the story is very different. Missing the Opening Day roster could mean never throwing a pitch in Boston this season, and that is certainly the case for 39-year-old Adam Ottavino, who the Red Sox signed to a minor-league deal in mid-February.
It's unlikely Ottavino will ever reach the heights he saw during his career with the Colorado Rockies (112 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched in 2018). But if he can give the Red Sox some swings and misses in a middle relief role, he'll be well worth the minor-league deal.
On Friday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo projected the Red Sox's roster for their season opener in Arlington, Tex. on Mar. 27, and he had Ottavino making the team out of camp, in large part because he can opt out of his contract if he's left off the roster.
"As older pitchers, Ottavino, (Michael) Fulmer, (Matt) Moore and (most likely) (Austin) Adams are harder to stash at Triple-A either because of opt-out clauses or a lack of minor league options remaining," Cotillo wrote.
"It’s always smarter for a team to take someone like that early over someone who can be brought back up and down, so the edge goes to Ottavino and Fulmer for now."
Last season, Ottavino had a 4.34 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched for the New York Mets. During his lone season with the Red Sox in 2021, he put up a 4.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 62 regular-season innings, then allowed one earned run in four postseason innings.
Entering what he hopes is the start of his 15th year in the big leagues, it will be intriguing to see what Ottavino has left in the tank.
