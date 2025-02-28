Garrett Crochet's Latest Red Sox Extension Comments Will Fire Up Boston Fans
The Boston Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet over two months ago, but the move won't feel fully cemented until if and when an extension comes along.
Crochet, the 25-year-old left-handed fireballer, pitched like a true number-one starter last year, something the Red Sox haven't fully experienced since Chris Sale in 2018. If he can continue his dominance of opposing batters in a Sox uniform, Boston's odds to make the playoffs are very good.
However, Crochet also only has two guaranteed years of control, and the Red Sox gave up four highly-regarded prospects to get him from the Chicago White Sox. Giving up that much for one player usually means the deal is only worth it for half a decade or more of solid play.
Because he's a fairly soft-spoken person, it hasn't always been easy to gauge Crochet's temperature on a possible extension in his early Red Sox media availability. But his latest comments should be a positive indication for Boston fans.
Crochet had a 17-minute interview on the Section 10 Podcast, which was first published Thursday, in which he not only expressed his excitement to be in Boston, but seemingly indicated that an extension was high on his list of priorities.
“As soon as I was traded over here, I want this to be a place that I can just run myself into the ground, like just no regards for the rest of my career," Crochet said. "I want to give everything that I have into this season and not have to worry about potential implications that happen in the long term."
"As far as the extension stuff goes, it’s gotta work out for both sides, but I look forward to having those conversations... The pace has kinda just been constant throughout the entire offseason and I expect that to continue.”
Because he's only had one season as a starting pitcher (a dominant one at that) and pitched only 12 innings in the previous two years after Tommy John surgery, it's tough to say exactly what a fair value on a Crochet extension would be, and it would be easy to explain a potential divide between his representation and the Boston front office.
However, Crochet's attitude is a positive indicator that a deal can eventually be done. Nothing is certain, though, until ink is put to paper.
