Red Sox's Roman Anthony Makes Candid Admission About First Fenway Park HR
Lately, Roman Anthony has been showing exactly why he's considered the number-one prospect in baseball.
The Boston Red Sox's 21-year-old outfielder/designated hitter started his major league career cold, but everyone could see the maturity in his approach at the plate. That maturity has turned into a blistering stretch over his last 10 games, in which he's batted .386 with a .994 OPS.
Then, on Monday night against the Colorado Rockies, Anthony finally accomplished something every Red Sox position player constantly envisions during their minor league days--his first Fenway Park home run.
Anthony clubbed a fastball from lefty Austin Gomber 418 feet to straightaway center field to put the Red Sox up 5-1 at the time. They'd go on to win 9-3, their sixth win in the last seven games, and Anthony finished the night with three hits.
“Yeah, it felt great,” Anthony said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “To get that first one out of the way [at home] was great.”
Anthony is getting more comfortable by the day. His season OPS is now up to .751; it was .505 entering play on Jun. 25. With the right process, the results will come, and Anthony has been committed to doing the right things and listening to the right people.
“I think I’ve just settled in and gotten used to it, day by day,” Anthony said, per Browne. “I think the game planning has gotten a lot better, but I think the biggest thing is just settling in and being able to get in there and get consistent at-bats and having confidence within myself and trying to help this team win.”
He's only been in the majors for a month, but this is quickly becoming Roman Anthony's team. He'll be batting second or third in Boston for many, many years to come, and he's only likely to continue shining brighter.