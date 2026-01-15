Roman Anthony's Early Red Sox Success May Have Newfound Explanation

Boston Red Sox fans are quickly getting to know Roman Anthony, and they've yet to see anything they don't love about him.

Once a second-round pick in 2022, Anthony rose quickly to become one of the preeminent young stars in Major League Baseball. He finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting last year despite only playing in 71 games, and Boston rewarded him in August with an eight-year, $130 million extension that could be worth a lot more if he puts himself in Most Valuable Player discussions moving forward.

There are lots of characteristics in Anthony that combine to make him such an impactful player. But one factor that should not be discounted in the story of his rise to prominence is the crucible of amateur baseball in which he was forged.

Roman Anthony's travel team drilled down professional habits

Anthony played for four years in high school on the Canes National travel baseball team, an elite program consisting of top players from all over the country.

Matt Brandon of Minor League Baseball On SI recently dove into how Canes National's focus on professional habits helped Anthony -- and others -- reach their professional goals quickly.

"The true measure of an amateur team isn’t how many players get drafted; it’s how many influence the highest levels of the sport," Brandon wrote. "Plenty of programs churn out picks. Far fewer send players who matter the moment they arrive.

"Roman Anthony offered the clearest proof. At 21, he jumped straight into the big leagues and didn’t just survive. He thrived with shots off the Green Monster. He secured a massive early-career deal that signaled long-term belief from an MLB front office. Not easy for a kid who just turned old enough to order an alcoholic beverage."

Brandon also spoke to Jeff Petty, the founder of Canes Baseball, about how he maintains a relationship with Anthony and the other alumni from his program.

“It’s incredibly humbling to be part of so many young players’ amateur careers,” Petty told Brandon. “The relationship with the player is more important than any result. Staying in touch long after they leave, checking on them, going to see them play -- that matters. We want them to know we care about them as human beings, not just as players.”

Red Sox fans will only become more grateful for the foundation Petty helped to lay as Anthony continues to mature. When the 2026 season begins, it appears Anthony will take on even more of an impact role in the Boston lineup due to the departure of veteran third baseman Alex Bregman.

