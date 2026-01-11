Red Sox's Roman Anthony Provides Injury Update On Himself

The Boston Red Sox aren't where they need to be right now if they really want to contend in the American League in 2025.

Boston started the offseason off positively by landing Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Johan Oviedo. But the Red Sox slowed down from there. The American League East has been an arms race with the Toronto Blue Jays landing Dylan Cease and in the mix for more. The Baltimore Orioles beat the Red Sox in the market for Pete Alonso. The New York Yankees have been lurking in free agency.

The easiest option for the Red Sox would've been re-signing Alex Bregman, but they misplayed the market and missed out with the Chicago Cubs swooping in and landing him. It's been a tough 24 hours for Red Sox fans, but on the bright side, Boston fans will be able to root for young outfielder Roman Anthony for a full season in 2026.

The Red Sox have one big bright spot

His rookie season was cut short due to injury, but he made it clear that he's healthy now and could've returned in October if the Red Sox had advanced, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Anthony said he didn’t feel fully recovered until almost Thanksgiving," Cotillo wrote. "But he maintained that he could have returned to play later in October had the Red Sox advanced beyond the first round."

“Absolutely, in my mind,” Anthony said, as transcribed by Cotillo, “with what we were talking about and what I made clear was that I wanted to (return). Had they felt confident enough that they could hand me the decision....we were on the same page. That was the goal.

“Being in Florida, watching those (playoff) games, I was like, ‘I gotta get out there; this is driving me crazy.’ It was tough, but we’re healthy now, good to go. We’re moving on to this year.”

For Boston, it's going to be a tough stretch unless the organization is able to land another big bat. But Anthony will be a bright spot moving forward and the fact that he's fully healthy should get the fanbase fired up.

