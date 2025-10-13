Red Sox Trade Buzz Heating Up; All-Star OF Makes Sense As Trade Chip
The Boston Red Sox had a great season, but a disappointing finish. They head into the offseason needing to make a few big moves to push their team in the right direction.
The Red Sox could look to add a starting pitcher and an infielder. They could also look to add to their bullpen. But the Red Sox also have talented trade chips of their own to move.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Duran as one of the top offseason trade candidates this winter.
"Jarren Duran did not come close to replicating his 8.7 WAR breakout performance from 2024, but he was once again an extra-base hit machine for the Boston Red Sox with 41 doubles, 13 triples and 16 home runs, to go along with 24 stolen bases," Reuter wrote. "However, the Red Sox will enter the 2026 season with an abundance of outfielders once Roman Anthony returns healthy alongside Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, and after a summer of trade rumblings Duran could again be one of the most talked about players on the market.
Jarren Duran makes a lot of sense as an offseason trade candidate
"A lackluster 1-for-11 showing in the AL Wild Card Series against the Yankees to go along with some defensive miscues ended his season on a sour note, but should do nothing to undercut his value."
If the Red Sox opt to trade Duran this season, the Cincinnati Reds could make sense as a suitor. Cincinnati has the starting pitching depth it would take to land Duran. Trading a player like Chase Petty or Nick Lodolo could help make this deal happen. Cincinnati needs outfield help, too.
The New York Mets are coming off a crushing end to the season, so they're likely going to be as aggressive as any team in the league this winter. A trade for Duran would fill a massive hole in the outfield without breaking the bank in free agency.
The San Diego Padres have been closely linked to Duran for months, but no deal has come to fruition. They'll likely be the top landing spot in the offseason, too. San Diego has the prospect capital to make a deal happen, but it will depend on the Red Sox's willingness to move the All-Star.
