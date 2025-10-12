Red Sox Should Avoid Signing Pete Alonso After Latest Contract Update
The Boston Red Sox made a lot of big moves to put themselves in a good position this year, but it ultimately wasn't good enough. With injuries crippling the team, the Red Sox were bounced in the first round of the postseason by their rivals, the New York Yankees.
Heading into the offseason, the Red Sox are going to need to make a few big moves. One place they're reportedly looking to upgrade is first base, which was a revolving door for the 2025 Red Sox after Triston Casas went down with a season-ending injury. This roster hole remains in the offseason.
This winter, there are a lot of potential options to sort through for the Red Sox. Yandy Diaz could be an intriguing option in a trade. Free agency is led by Pete Alonso and Josh Naylor. There are also other players the Red Sox could acquire and move to first base, but if they're looking to make a splash, Alonso is their guy.
But Alonso's recent contract update should scare the Red Sox away.
Red Sox shouldn't give Pete Alonso a seven-year deal
Mike Puma of the New York Post recently reported that Alonso is going to be looking for a seven-year contract in free agency this winter.
If this is true, the Red Sox should be out on Alonso before the offseason even begins.
Alonso is 30 years old and will be 31 years old by the time the 2026 season begins. That means a seven-year deal would sign him through his age 37 season.
Alonso isn't a good defender and he's one of the worst baserunners in baseball. His game solely revolves around his other-worldly power, which is a good trait to have, but it's not enough to commit to seven years with the star.
In two or three years, Alonso will likely be a designated hitter. At that rate, there's no reason he should be signed to a massive contract for the next seven years.
It's unlikely any team in baseball is going to be willing to give the aging Alonso a deal like this, but the Red Sox certainly shouldn't be one of them.
If his contract ends up in the two- or three-year range, the Red Sox should pursue him, but anything longer would be far too risky.
