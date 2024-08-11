Red Sox Veteran Hurler Avoids Serious Injury Despite Ominous Departure
The Boston Red Sox may have just dodged an injury bullet.
As veteran starter James Paxton exited the mound on Sunday in the first inning of Boston’s afternoon battle with the Houston Astros, Fenway Park was overcome with anxiety.
Paxton appeared to suffer a lower leg injury, which had Boston fans assuming the worst. Was it an Achilles, an ACL? Was Paxton now done for the year?
Such are the dark places that a fan’s mind goes to during moments like Paxton’s departure, in the torturous moments between the injury itself and the release of the team’s injury report.
Luckily for Sox Nation, Paxton reportedly only suffered a right calf strain, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic and multiple others.
Boston acquired Paxton before the deadline from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the 35-year-old southpaw has been solid in his second stint with the Red Sox.
Entering Sunday, Paxton had gone 1-1 over his first two starts with a 4.35 ERA and 9 strikeouts.
A calf strain could keep Paxton out of a start or two in August, but worries about his season being over can be put to bed.
More MLB: Red Sox Superstar Says He's Been 'Grinding Through Some Things Physically'