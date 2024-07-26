Red Sox Bring Back Veteran Pitcher James Paxton in Trade With Dodgers
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton's last start with his old team was against the Boston Red Sox, and while that start was not particularly special, the Red Sox must've liked what they saw.
Boston is acquiring Paxton from the Dodgers in exchange for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar, the team announced Friday morning.
Paxton, 35, started 18 games for Los Angeles this season. He went 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched; the Dodgers designated him for assignment on Monday.
In 2023, Paxton pitched for the Red Sox, going 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts across 96 innings pitched.
The Canadian hurler is in his 11th big-league season, having split his career between the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Boston and Los Angeles.
The Red Sox are currently in a dogfight for wild-card position in the American League; they trail the Kansas City Royals by one game in the race for their league's final playoff spot.