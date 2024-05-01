Red Sox Reportedly Were Finalists For Ex-Blue Jays Fireballer In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox seemingly showed interest in every pitcher that was available -- through trade or free agency -- this past offseason.
Boston entered the offseason with a real need in the starting rotation and opted to only sign Lucas Giolito. There were other players available and the Red Sox were linked to them all in some way, but the club wasn't able to get another deal done.
While this is the case, it does sound like Boston really did attempt to bring other hurlers in but the competition was still. The Red Sox even were finalists for San Francisco Giants fireballer Jordan Hicks but missed out, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"According to sources, the Red Sox viewed HIcks as a player who was going to prioritize Boston's offer over other suitors," Bradford said. "In fact, right up until the righty agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Giants the Sox considered themselves one of the favorites to ink the free agent...
"There were a few teams willing to give me that shot, probably three or four," Hicks said as transcribed by Bradford. "It is the unknown, especially on their side of things. But deep down, I'm a competitor. I believe in that more than anything. Every time I had a good outing I was like, 'Dang, I wish I could still be out there right now.' I would always be like to the manager, 'Let me build the pitch count up.'"
Hicks has been great for the Giants so far this season as he has transitioned to the starting rotation. He has a 1.59 ERA so far this season in six starts and certainly could've helped Boston.
The young righty spent most of his career to this point with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last season. He mainly was a reliever but now is in a new role and is thriving.
