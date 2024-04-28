Red Sox Should Get Massive Boost Soon As Young Infielder Nears Debut
The Boston Red Sox haven't been at full strength for a single game yet this season but will start to get closer to it next week.
Boston traded starting pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves this past offseason in exchange for young infielder Vaughn Grissom. Boston has had struggles at second base for years and Grissom seemingly will be the solution for years to come.
Although he certainly will be a major help for the Red Sox, he hasn't been able to appear in a game yet this season. Grissom has been dealing with a hamstring injury which forced him to miss much of Spring Training.
Grissom has been making progress and has been taking part in minor league games as he attempts to get up to speed. It seems like he is well on his way back to Boston and reportedly will make his team debut on either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox manager Alex Cora said injured second baseman Vaughn Grissom is scheduled to play nine innings both Saturday and Sunday for Triple-A Worcester at Toledo," Smith said. "Grissom (hamstring strain) began the regular season on the (Injured List) after suffering an injury approximately two weeks into Spring Training. His 20-day rehab assignment began April 12. May 1 marks the final day of it...
"It seems likely he will make his Red Sox debut Tuesday or Wednesday. Cora said the reports on Grissom’s defense have been 'great.'"
Grissom immediately should help improve the Red Sox's defense while providing a boost in the middle of the lineup. It seems like things are looking up for the Red Sox.
More MLB: Red Sox DFA Veteran Pitcher To Make Room On Roster For Intriguing Hurler