Aaron Judge Or Justin Verlander To Red Sox? Sam Kennedy Has Intriguing Answer

Could the Boston Red Sox make a major splash in free agency? Well, it sure sounds like the team is considering it at least.

Boston has a marquee free agent of its own to worry about in four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like the gears are turning on that front -- but the Red Sox may be looking to spend big in other ways.

Longtime New York Yankees outfielder and likely 2022 American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge is the biggest bat on the market and 2022 AL Cy Young winner, Justin Verlander -- although 39 years old -- is the strongest pitcher available.

Both Judge and Verlander are expected to command massive deals, but whoever can come to terms with either player is sure to get one of the league's very best. The Red Sox reportedly have been extremely active in the free agent market and are expected to be one of the biggest spenders this offseason, maybe even to the point where Judge or Verlander potentially could find a new home in Boston.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy was asked about the possibility Wednesday and certainly didn't shut down the idea of signing either star.

“It’s safe to say that Chaim (Bloom) and (Brian O'Halloran) are leaving no stone unturned,” Kennedy said to the Boston Globe's Michael Silverman. “They are being very diligent and aggressive in their examination of ways to improve a team at the major league level.

“We have a responsibility to look at any opportunities to improve the major league team, including free agents — all free agents. Don’t want to talk about those two.”

If either Judge or Verlander was to sign with the Red Sox this offseason, they immediately would make the team better. Judge -- whose historic 2022 season concluded with 62 home runs smashed, 131 RBIs, and a slash line of .311/.425/.686 -- would fit in perfectly at Fenway Park. Verlander immediately would pencil in as the team's No. 1 starting pitcher after finishing 2022 with a sterling 18-4 record and a minuscule 1.75 ERA.



Either Judge or Verlander would be great. If the Red Sox somehow they could bring in both while also retaining Bogaerts, they may become World Series favorites overnight, although that price tag may be too steep.

