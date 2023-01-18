Alex Verdugo Reportedly Had Fractured Toe In 2022, Expected To Breakout In 2023

The Red Sox outfielder is set up for success next season

The Boston Red Sox's 2022 season can be summed up by injuries and disappointment.

Apparently, one of the more impactful injuries to a core member of the roster flew under the radar according to a very close source.

"(Verdugo) played with a fractured toe for the first two months of the season," Chris Verdugo -- Alex's brother -- tweeted Tuesday.

The intel would line up perfectly with the course of Verdugo's season, which started off cold before he turned it up a notch in June.

Verdugo hit .227 with 10 doubles, three home runs, 24 RBIs a .337 slugging percentage and .598 OPS in the first 46 games of the season spanning from Opening Day through May 31.

From June 1 through the last game of the season on October 5, Verdugo hit .302 with 38 extra-base hits including eight home runs, a .434 slugging percentage and a .789 OPS in 106 games.

It should be noted that Verdugo has not been placed on the injured list once in his three years in Boston. He appears more than willing to battle through injuries.

Chris Verdugo revealed the information while defending his brother on Twitter and didn't stop there. He also explained how his brother has since shifted his workout regime to prepare for the 2023 season.

"He’s working out at a speed and agility center in Rancho, he looks lean, working on being quicker and (putting) more focus on athletic movements in his lifting routines," Chris Verdugo wrote.

"Boston trainers gave him a workout plan to follow and he’s doing it and then some. Last year we focused on strength and adding size, but the ball changes hurt him, Alex was in (the) top 10 unluckiest hitters in MLB last year. 2023 will be a laser show."

While the source is quite obviously biased, Verdugo kicking his offseason plans into high gear would be a big step in the right direction for the former top prospect.

Many around the team believe he has another gear to reach but has not put in the effort to reach star status to this point. Red Sox manager Alex Cora called him out at the end of the season, followed by the team sending him the aforementioned specialized workout plan -- which is not atypical.

It sounds like Verdugo is doing everything he can to have a breakout season, and has been heading in the right direction since his toe healed last June.

