The Boston Red Sox made a notable move Wednesday morning, not only upgrading an area of need but potentially changing the way the defense aligns next season.

Boston reached an agreement with outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year, $7 million deal that includes another $3 million in incentives according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

Duvall provides Gold-Glove defense and power to the Red Sox's outfield. The 34-year-old's 2022 season was derailed by a left wrist sprain, but he put together a really strong campaign in 2021.

The right-hander hit .228 with 57 extra-base hits including 38 home runs, a league-leading 113 RBIs and a .772 OPS in 146 games between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves in 2021. He also earned a National League Gold Glove in right field and won the World Series.

The addition of Duvall could signal a position change for the ultra-versatile Kiké Hernández.

Duvall is expected to primarily reside in center field for Boston, allowing Hernández to rejoin the infield -- the biggest weakness on the 2023 roster.

The other alternative would be to keep Hernández in center field alongside Duvall, Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida. In a wild twist, that foursome would project to be a strength of the team. All four players project as starting-caliber players.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora could use the designated hitter spot to give everyone consistent playing time. It sounds like Justin Turner will primarily serve in that role, but there are plenty of at-bats to go around.

If the season started today, Hernández likely would be the starting shortstop. However, there still is time for the Red Sox to bring in Elvis Andrus and/or Josh Harrison -- Boston reportedly has shown interest in both. José Iglesias and Andrelton Simmons are available as well.

In a perfect world, the Red Sox would sign one or two of the aforementioned middle infielders, allow Hernández to continue to play center field, and let Duvall serve in a similar role as Hunter Renfroe in 2021 -- both are power hitters with strong arms and the ability to handle Fenway Park's massive right field.

Either way, the Red Sox have some options due to the addition of Duvall, and could end up with a better roster than most anticipated should they add a pair of quality middle infielders.

