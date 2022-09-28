Skip to main content

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

Atlanta acquired the reliever from Boston in June

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown.

The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization. 

Bracho did receive a call-up to Boston on June 28, but did not touch the field. He was designated for assignment on June 30 and then traded to the Braves for cash considerations. 

Bracho has not logged much time in the big leagues in recent years but has put together a strong season at the Triple-A level. Between both organizations, the veteran is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA, an extremely impressive 70-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .234 batting average against in 57 1/3 innings.

Despite his age, Boston might have lost a formidable bullpen piece in the trade. Given their lack of reliable arms, it would hurt to see Bracho light it up come October. 

The Braves appear to have found a diamond in the rough that could aid a team surging toward their second divisional championship in as many years. 

More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Judge Hints At Which Team He Will Play For Next Season

