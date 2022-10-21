Catalyst Of Red Sox's 2018 World Series Run Retires After 11 MLB Seasons

The 108-win, World Series champion Boston Red Sox roster is dropping like flies.

Not long after reports arose of David Price's potential impending retirement, utility man Eduardo Núñez -- who was in Boston from the trade deadline of 2017 through 2019 -- retired from Major League Baseball.

The 35-year-old has not appeared in a game since July 26, 2020, as a member of the New York Mets but did not officially retire until Thursday.

Núñez's biggest contribution to Boston came in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series, when he hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning off of then-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Wood, all but sealing the opening match.

Núñez hit .268 with 65 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 91 RBIs and a .694 OPS in 225 regular games across three seasons.

He provided an immediate impact in 2017 and was a solid bridge player that allowed eventual superstar Rafael Devers to come along at his own pace without being thrown into the fire.

Though he had a fairly brief stint in Boston, Red Sox nation should remember Núñez fondly.

