Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself.

"We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."

The Massachusetts native is entering his age-43 season but coming off of a productive year. Hill went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA, 109-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .258 batting average against in 124 1/3 innings across 26 starts.

The southpaw has been open about his desire to start next season on the couch, and sign with a contender around the Major League Baseball trade deadline to ensure one more playoff run and make it easier to balance his home life and career.

Hill also said that the mid-season signing was not a definitive plan and that he would not rule out playing a full 162-game slate. Staying in his home state would make the idea of committing to a full season a much easier pill to swallow.

Should the Red Sox move forward with this plan, he cannot be seen as anything more than a depth piece. There needs to be a complete retooling of the pitching staff, starting with the front of the rotation. Still, there could be a spot on the 40-man for a serviceable southpaw who doubles as a mentor to the younger members of the staff.

Hill helped budding ace Brayan Bello develop a curveball, and could continue to aid the youth movement as more prospects reach the big leagues.

